Bavarian Nordic appointments to new Washington DC unit

Denmark's Bavarian Nordic has appointed Espen Kateraas, formerly with Becton Dickinson, to the position of general manager and vice president, of its new subsidiary in Washington DC, USA (see also page 2), and Elizabeth Dempsey Becker, director of public affairs and communications of the parent firm, will be employed by the new company with responsibility for strengthening government affairs operations.
