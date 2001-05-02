Bavarian Nordic cuts share issue targets

Bavarian Nordic announced in last year's annual report that itexpected to raise capital of 200-300 million Danish krone ($24.1-36.1 million) in the spring of 2001 to fund the operations of the company in 2001 and over the next two years. However, the company has revised its plans for the issue of shares, saying it now intends to raise 70-150 million krone, due to the market situation where the development of Bavarian's share price has not been satisfactory since the turn of the year.
