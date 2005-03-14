Bavarian Nordic: progress in smallpox vacc program

Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic says that it has achieved several accomplishments in its safe smallpox vaccine:
- most recently, the group's Imvamune smallpox vaccine was shown to be safer and faster in protecting against smallpox infection than traditional vaccines;
- new data indicates that Imvamune is effective in protecting against infection just three days after one vaccination, compared to traditional vaccines such as DryVax, which protect only after more than 10-14 days after administration and have a known risk of severe complications;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze