Bavarian Nordic: progress in smallpox vacc program

Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic says that it has achieved several accomplishments in its safe smallpox vaccine:

- most recently, the group's Imvamune smallpox vaccine was shown to be safer and faster in protecting against smallpox infection than traditional vaccines;

- new data indicates that Imvamune is effective in protecting against infection just three days after one vaccination, compared to traditional vaccines such as DryVax, which protect only after more than 10-14 days after administration and have a known risk of severe complications;