Wednesday 19 November 2025

Bavarian Nordic's German production facility approved

28 February 2005

Denmark's Bavarian Nordic A/S says that its production facility in Berlin, Germany, has been granted manufacturing authorization by the Berlin Office for Occupational Safety, Protection of Health and Technical Safety (Landesamt fur Arbeitsschutz, Gesundheitsschutz, und technische Sicherheit Berlin - LAGetSi).

The company is now ready to produce within its own production network large quantities of clinical trial materials for its global development programs, the first priority of which is clinical materials for the HIV/AIDS multicenter project.

Bavarian Nordic will use the same production method for clinical trial materials as in the manufacture of commercial quantities of the firm's MVA smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE. With the new facility on-line, the company expects to initiate several new studies this year, including three Phase II trials in 2005 that will result in the vaccination of more than 2,000 people with IMVAMUNE by the end of the year, the firm said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze