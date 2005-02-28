Bavarian Nordic's German production facility approved

Denmark's Bavarian Nordic A/S says that its production facility in Berlin, Germany, has been granted manufacturing authorization by the Berlin Office for Occupational Safety, Protection of Health and Technical Safety (Landesamt fur Arbeitsschutz, Gesundheitsschutz, und technische Sicherheit Berlin - LAGetSi).
The company is now ready to produce within its own production network large quantities of clinical trial materials for its global development programs, the first priority of which is clinical materials for the HIV/AIDS multicenter project.
Bavarian Nordic will use the same production method for clinical trial materials as in the manufacture of commercial quantities of the firm's MVA smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE. With the new facility on-line, the company expects to initiate several new studies this year, including three Phase II trials in 2005 that will result in the vaccination of more than 2,000 people with IMVAMUNE by the end of the year, the firm said.
