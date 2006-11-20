Saturday 8 November 2025

Bavarian Nordic's nine-month losses up 337%

20 November 2006

Denmark's Bavarian Nordic AS says that, for the nine months ended September 30, 2006, it saw losses of 145.2 million Danish kroner ($24.9 million), up 337% on the 33.2 million kroner it deficit in the comparable period last year. The firm attributed the deepening losses to increased production expenses and higher sales and administration costs as a result of ongoing law suits and patent litigation with UK company Acambis (Marketletter September 25).

During the period, the company's revenues fell to 142.0 million kroner, down 31%. The firm explained that the majority of its turnover was derived from its ongoing contracts (RFP-I and II) with US government health authorities (Marketletter May 29).

Bavarian Nordic revised its revenue forecasts for the full year to 190.0 million kroner, down from its earlier estimate of 220.0 million kroner. The firm added that it expects a loss of around 240.million kroner for the whole 2006.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze