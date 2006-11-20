Bavarian Nordic's nine-month losses up 337%

Denmark's Bavarian Nordic AS says that, for the nine months ended September 30, 2006, it saw losses of 145.2 million Danish kroner ($24.9 million), up 337% on the 33.2 million kroner it deficit in the comparable period last year. The firm attributed the deepening losses to increased production expenses and higher sales and administration costs as a result of ongoing law suits and patent litigation with UK company Acambis (Marketletter September 25).

During the period, the company's revenues fell to 142.0 million kroner, down 31%. The firm explained that the majority of its turnover was derived from its ongoing contracts (RFP-I and II) with US government health authorities (Marketletter May 29).

Bavarian Nordic revised its revenue forecasts for the full year to 190.0 million kroner, down from its earlier estimate of 220.0 million kroner. The firm added that it expects a loss of around 240.million kroner for the whole 2006.