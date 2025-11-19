Baxter Acquires 100% Of Nextran

Baxter Healthcare Corp says it has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 30% of Nextran, an organ transplant company, for approximately $18 million in cash. Nextran was a partnership formed by Baxter and DNX Corp (with Baxter owning 70%) in August 1994 to develop and market technologies, products and services to improve the success and increase the availability of organ transplantation.

Vernon Loucks, Baxter's chairman and chief executive officer, said acquiring Nextran underscores the company's strategy of increasing its investments in its high-growth, high-return medical specialties businesses. "This investment strengthens our position as the global leader in renal therapy. Xenotransplantation currently is the most viable solution to the chronic shortage of donor organs. Nextran has made significant progress toward making that solution a reality," he added.

Xenotransplantation is cross-species organ transplantation. Nextran's goal is to provide genetically modified pig organs, including hearts, lungs and kidneys, for transplantation into humans (Marketletter September 18). In July, Duke University Medical Center and Nextran received US Food and Drug Administration clearance to begin the industry's first human clinical safety trials involving the use of transgenic organs. Duke will use Nextran's transgenic pig livers as a temporary organ support system until a donor organ is available or, potentially, a patient's own liver regenerates and transplantation is avoided.