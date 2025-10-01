Baxter And Possis Alliance

- Baxter Healthcare Corp and Possis Medical Inc have entered into an exclusive alliance whereby Baxter will distribute worldwide a synthetic graft (designed to replace the use of a patient's own vessels in coronary bypass surgery) manufactured by Possis. Baxter will provide Possis with an initial cash payment and additional payments over the next three years to partially fund ongoing trials.
