Baxter completes ASTA Medica Oncology acquisition

Baxter International has completed its $470 million acquisition of ASTAMedica Oncology from Germany's Degussa (Marketletters passim).
The unit develops and produces oncology products and markets them in over 100 countries, and its pro forma sales in 2000 reached around $130 million. Baxter says its own oncology product sales are expected to be approximately $200 million in the current year, rising to $400 million in 2002.
