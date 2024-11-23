Baxter Deal In Indonesia

- Baxter World Trade Corp has formed a joint venture with Indonesia's leading drugmaker P T Kalbe Farma to manufacture and market health care products. Under the terms of the deal, Baxter has acquired 51% of Kalbe's subsidiary Pfrimmer Infusol, and it will call for the expansion of existing Pfrimmer facilities to produce IV solutions in Baxter's Viaflex containers.
