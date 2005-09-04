Baxter gets FDA go ahead for Ceftriaxone

Baxter Healthcare, based in Deerfield, USA, says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for its ceftriaxone injection product.

The drug, available as single-use units either at 1g per 50ml or 2g per 50ml dosage, is a generic version of Roche's antibiotic Rocephin and will be marketed as a frozen, pre-mixed liquid for use in the treatment of a wide range of acute infections.