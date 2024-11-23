Baxter Healthcare Trials

- Baxter Healthcare Corp has started trials in the UK of its implantable left ventricular assist system as a long-term treatment for patients with end-stage heart failure. An LVAS has already been implanted in a first patient. The system has been used as a "bridge" to cardiac transplantation, but this will be the first study to test it as a long-term alternative to a transplant. The study will be conducted at Cambridge University's Papworth Hospital.