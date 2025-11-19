Baxter Healthcare: VWR Corp sale

- Baxter Healthcare, a subsidiary of Baxter International, has concluded the sale of its industrial and life sciences division to VWR Corporation, in which Merck KGaA has a 46% stake, for $400 million in cash and approximately $25 million in deferred payments. Further to this, Baxter Healthcare SA in Malaysia is to invest $10-15 million a year in its Penang operations over the next five years. Meantime, Baxter International has repurchased $500 million in Baxter common stock as part of a two-year repurchasing plan.