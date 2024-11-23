Baxter International To Buy Bieffe Medital Business Units

- Baxter International is to acquire the dialysis, intravenoustherapy and irrigation solutions businesses of the Swiss company Bieffe Medital SpA, for around $185 million, plus assumption of $50 million in debt. Clark Srl, which owns the controlling interest in Bieffe Medital, will retain the surgical and pharmaceutical businesses. The transaction is expected to close before the end of this year.
