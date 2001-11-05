Baxter links deaths to Swedish plant

Baxter International says that early tests show that a fluid used infibrous dialysis filters it made may have played a role in the death of at least 33 kidney dialysis patients in Spain, Croatia and the USA. The news followed an order by the Croatian government to have the products withdrawn from the country's hospitals (Marketletter October 22).
Baxter now plans to stop making the filter produced at its plant in Ronneby, Sweden, and said it intends to take a charge of $100-$150 million to cover the cost of discontinuing the product line and other related expenditure. Chief executive Harry Kraemer said: "we have decided that in the interest of patient safety, the most prudent course of action is to permanently cease manufacturing these dialyzers.''
"Gaps in information"
