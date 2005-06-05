Baxter reiterates full-year 2005 outlook

At a recent investor conference in Chicago, executives from US drugmaker Baxter International reiterated the firm's financial guidance for the current financial year year, highlighted a number of near-term stratgic objectives and reviewed the firm's financial objectives across the next five years.

Robert Parkinson, Baxter's chief executive said that "now that we have made progress in restoring investor credibility, improving the quality of earnings and strengthening our balance sheet, and driving greater discipline in capital allocation, we will begin to focus on increasing innovation and productivity of R&D, accelerating business development efforts, and enhancing our portfolio to drive value creation and profitable growth."

Baxter executives also stated that they hope to enhance the company's value by leveraging its existing market positions, driving expansion into foreign markets and continuing to improve margins.