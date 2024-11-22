Baxter/Rhone-Poulenc HIV settlement

- Baxter International and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer have negotiated a preliminary joint settlement in the USA of up to $160 million with hemophiliacs who contracted HIV from the two companies' blood-clotting products. The agreement still has to be approved by a federal court in Chicago. It is estimated that around 6,000 Americans, out of the 20,000 or so with hemophilia, were infected with HIV from factor VIII and factor IX blood clotting agents. More than 2,000 have died to date.
