Baxter's 2nd-qtr 2005 sales jump 8%

US health care group Baxter has posted an 8% rise in sales to $2.60 billion for the second quarter of 2005, helping to drive the company's income to $324.0 million, or $0.51 a share, from a loss of $169.0 million, or $0.28 per share, for the like, year-earlier period.
The results for the period were dented by a $65.0 million after-tax charge relating to the remediation of the Colleague Volumetric Infusion Pump, but this was buffered by an $80.0 million after-tax benefit from adjustments to the firm's restructuring charges, it said.
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