Baxter's Advate gets expanded approval

Baxter Healthcare SA has been granted expanded approval by the European Commission to market its Advate (octocog alfa recombinant coagulation factor VIII) for use in children with hemophilia A under six years of age.

This was granted on the basis of interim data from 40 out of 53 pediatric patients enrolled in a Phase III clinical study, conducted in 23 hemophilia treatment centers in Europe and the USA, which assessed the pharmacokinetics, safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of the drug in previously-treated hemophilia A patients under six years old.