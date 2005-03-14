Baxter's Advate shows good market acceptance

Baxter healthcare SA, the main European subsidiary of biopharmaceuticals and medical device group Baxter International, has reported significant market penetration for its hemophilia treatment, Advate (octog alfa recombinant coagulation factor VIII).

Since European approval on March 3, 2004, Advate has been launched in 14 European countries. Over the past three months, it has accounted for the majority of Baxter's total rFVIII units sold in Europe. As the only factor VIII concentrate available in this region that is made without the addition of any human or animal plasma proteins, such as albumin, in the cell culture process, purification and final formulation, Advate eliminates the potential risk of known and unknown pathogen transmission from plasma protein additives, the company said.