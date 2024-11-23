Baxter's Hem-Assist To Enter Phase III Trials

- Baxter Healthcare has announced that its intravenous hemoglobin therapeutic, Hem-Assist (diaspirin cross-linked hemoglobin or DCHLHb), is to become the first product of its kind to enter Phase III clinical trials in the USA. It aims to establish whether the product could be used as a blood substitute in surgery. Benefits are: no cross-matching required; viruses are inactivated during manufacture; and it has a longer storage life than blood.