BAXTER SIGNS TURKISH JOINT VENTURE

Baxter International of the USA has entered into a joint venture agreement with the leading Turkish pharmaceutical company Eczacibasi.

The two companies are setting up a new firm, Eczacibasi-Baxter Hospital Supply Products, which will manufacture and distribute intravenous solutions, dialysis solutions and intravenous administration sets.

The new company will also distribute other Baxter products such as blood containers and respiratory supplies to Turkey and other countries in the region. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but the joint venture will be equally owned.