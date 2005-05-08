Bayer 1st-qtr profits up 50%

At its annual general meeting, Germany's Bayer has reported a 50.1% rise to 1.14 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in underlying earnings before interest and tax for the first three months of 2005 on sales from continuing operations that were 15.7% lower at 5.79 billion euros.

The company will present full first-quarter figures on May 10, but noted that underlying EBIT at Bayer Healthcare also edged forward, as the division more than offset the effects of the decline in sales of the antibiotic Cipro (ciprofloxacin) due to its patent expiry in the USA, and the special charges in connection with the acquisition of Roche's over-the-counter medicines business (Marketletters passim).

Management board chairman Werner Wenning told the AGM that its Raf kinase and VEGFR inhibitor sorafenib is currently in Phase III trials and the company plans to launch it in the USA in 2006 for the treatment of kidney cancer.