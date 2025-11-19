Bayer Accused Of Advertising Violation

- In the USA, the Public Citizen Health Research Group (HRG) has made a request to the Food and Drug Administration to investigate what its believes to be a "clear violation," by Bayer, of the labelling and advertising provisions of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act in respect to the calcium channel blocker product Adalat (nifedipine). HRG charges that Bayer paid for and orchestrated the mailing of a letter to physicians defending nifedipine as a safe therapy, written by Norman Kaplan of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, USA, without disclosing the company's involvement in the scheme. Dr Kaplan had previously agreed to write the letter with assurances that it would clearly state that Bayer had paid for its distribution. Bayer has retorted that the letter was not promotional and as such the allegations are groundless.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze