Bayer Accused Of Advertising Violation

- In the USA, the Public Citizen Health Research Group (HRG) has made a request to the Food and Drug Administration to investigate what its believes to be a "clear violation," by Bayer, of the labelling and advertising provisions of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act in respect to the calcium channel blocker product Adalat (nifedipine). HRG charges that Bayer paid for and orchestrated the mailing of a letter to physicians defending nifedipine as a safe therapy, written by Norman Kaplan of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, USA, without disclosing the company's involvement in the scheme. Dr Kaplan had previously agreed to write the letter with assurances that it would clearly state that Bayer had paid for its distribution. Bayer has retorted that the letter was not promotional and as such the allegations are groundless.