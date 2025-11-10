Bayer: ALka-Seltzer promotion

- To compete with the new over-the- counter heartburn products based on histamine H2 blockers such as Merck & Co's Pepcid AC (famotidine), Bayer is fighting back with the expansion of its Alka-Seltzer line. It has recently introduced Alka-Seltzer Caplets (a combination antacid and non-aspirin pain reliever in tablet form) and committed $16 million to advertising in the product's first year on the market. The company is focusing on the "taste and presentation" side of the market and will be introducing cherry-flavoured effervescent tablets and cherry and tropical fruit-flavored chewable antacids in the near future.
