Bayer and Intendis to promote Yaz for acne

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, a US unit of Germany's Bayer Heathcare, and Intendis, a US affiliate of Bayer Schering Pharma AG, are to jointly promote Yaz (drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol), an oral contraceptive, as a treatment for moderate acne. Specifically, the drug will be marketed as a therapy for moderate acne vulgaris in women who wish to use oral birth control measures.

The US Food and Drug Administration cleared Yaz for the treatment of acne earlier this year, based on trial results which that showed that it cut the number of lesions in patients suffering from the condition (Marketletter February 5). New study data, presented by lead investigator Michael Maloney at the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists annual meeting, reinforced these findings. Dr Maloney explained that "the unique anti-androgenic property of drospirenone...creates a functional blockage of male sex hormones that can be a cause of acne."

The firms said that the co-promotion agreement, which came into effect on May 1, is part of an overall strategy to make dermatologists aware of the drug's anti-acne benefits.