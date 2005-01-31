Bayer and Nektar collaborate on novel Cipro

Bayer HealthCare AG and US firm Nektar Therapeutics have announced a new collaboration to develop an inhaleable powder formulation of a novel form of the German firm's anti-infective agent Cipro (ciprofloxacin) to treat chronic lung infections caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.
Under the terms of the collaboration, Nektar will be responsible for formulation of the dry powder and development of the inhalation system, as well as clinical and commercial manufacturing of both the drug and device combinations. Bayer will undertake the clinical development and worldwide commercialization of the system. Nektar will receive funding for preclinical development, milestone payments and royalty payments when the product is commercialized, though actual financial terms were not disclosed.
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