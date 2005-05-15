Bayer and Onyx' Sorafenib enters the US FDA's Program 1

German drugmaker Bayer and the USA's Onyx Pharmaceuticals say that their co-developed anticancer agent, sorafenib (BAY 43-9006), has been accepted into the US Food and Drug Administration's Pilot 1 Program for continuous marketing applications.

The initiative was designed for therapies that have been granted fast-track status by the FDA because they have the potential to provide important therapeutic benefit over available treatments. The drug was granted fast-track status for metastatic renal cell carcinoma in March 2004. If approved, the companies hope to bring the drug to market by the first half of 2006.