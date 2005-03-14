Bayer and Onyx start Ph II trial of cancer drug

Bayer Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Germany's Bayer Health Care, and USA-based Onyx Pharmaceuticals have initiated a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial of BAY 43-9006, under evaluation as a single agent for the treatment of patients with advanced liver cancer.
The study is designed to measure differences in overall survival, time to symptom progression and time to tumor progression of the agent (400mg twice daily) against a placebo, as well as assess its safety and efficacy, in over 500 patients in the Americas, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
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