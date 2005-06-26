Bayer and Physiomics launch preclinical PK profiler

Bayer Technology Services, a subsidiary of German drug major Bayer Healthcare, and UK systems biology company Physiomics have entered a collaborative agreement to cooperate in the field of clinical response prediction, which measures the optimum dosing and efficacy of therapeutic compounds.
The new service incorporates Bayer's PK-Sim physiology-based pharmacokinetic modeling and Physiomics' SystemCell technology which can determine and predict optimum drug levels. According to the firms, their alliance reflects the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for simulation technology to streamline drug discovery from preclinical through Phase III.
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