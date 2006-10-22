Bayer appoints independent Trasylol investigator

German drug major Bayer says that it has appointed independent counsel to review the company's actions with regards to disclosure of preliminary results from an observational study on Trasylol (aprotinin) to the US Food and Drug Administration (Marketletter October 9). Bayer has retained Fred Fielding, a senior partner at the US law firm Wiley Rein & Fielding and charged him with conducting a complete and thorough investigation into the matter and with providing recommendations to Bayer regarding subsequent actions that the company should take.

Suspends individuals deemed responsible

Commenting on this, Roland Hartwig, general counsel at the German parent, said: "Bayer has acknowledged and regrets the error it made in not sharing with the FDA information regarding this study prior to the September 21 Advisory Committee Meeting on Trasylol. Bayer immediately initiated a full investigation into the matter and, based on our investigation so far, we believe this was a serious error in judgment by two individuals. These individuals have been suspended with immediate effect."