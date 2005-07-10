Bayer: aspirin lowers risk of colorectal cancer

German drugmaker Bayer says that the common non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent acetylsalicylic acid can lower the risk of redeveloping colorectal cancer. The firm makes of the antiplatelet agent Bayaspirin (aspirin).
Data from the 830-patient Phase III study in stage III colon cancer, presented during the 2005 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, demonstrated a 48% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence and deaths.
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