Scotland-based transgenic animal technologies firm PPL Therapeutics saysit has reached agreement in principle with Germany's Bayer (with which it has deals for the development and marketing of its lead product recombinant alpha-1-antitrypsin, produced in transgenic sheep for the treatment of hereditary emphysema) and the Royal Bank of Scotland for a financing package which was put in place earlier to secure the construction of a L42 million ($59.1 million) manufacturing plant for the production of AAT.
Under the terms of the deal, Bayer will provide a guarantee to secure a L15 million five-year loan from the RBS, in exchange for 5 million PPL shares, increasing its stake in the firm to around 16%, together with a five-year warrant for a further 2.5 million shares at an exercise price of L1.20 per share. The new arrangement follows the decision of Comdisco, which had been set to provide a L15 million multi-year leasing deal for the acquisition by PPL of laboratory and bioprocessing equipment, to change its terms (after posting its own losses) to require additional financial guarantees.
