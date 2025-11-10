Bayer Broadens Research Efforts: Part Two

At its first ever presentation to the world's press of its research and development activities (see also Marketletter June 19), Bayer AG of Germany revealed a new research management strategy which it believes will enhance "efficiency, productivity and innovative power."
The company has given research a completely separate identity which is independent of product development. A global approach to research will also be undertaken, and the division has now been organized into an internationally-acting unit, said Wolf-Dieter Busse, head of research for Bayer's pharmaceutical business group. One of the objectives of the new unit is to carry out a minimum of 40% of its activities in each therapeutic area in basic research.
The new regime has involved the setting-up of "exploratory groups," which are intended to have as much creative freedom as possible. Like the product development units discussed last week, they are organized according to therapeutic area. In addition, the company has appointed a technical manager, also referred to as a "scout," for each therapeutic group in order to liaise with universities and other companies to acquire new technologies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze