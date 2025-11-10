Bayer Broadens Research Efforts: Part Two

At its first ever presentation to the world's press of its research and development activities (see also Marketletter June 19), Bayer AG of Germany revealed a new research management strategy which it believes will enhance "efficiency, productivity and innovative power."

The company has given research a completely separate identity which is independent of product development. A global approach to research will also be undertaken, and the division has now been organized into an internationally-acting unit, said Wolf-Dieter Busse, head of research for Bayer's pharmaceutical business group. One of the objectives of the new unit is to carry out a minimum of 40% of its activities in each therapeutic area in basic research.

The new regime has involved the setting-up of "exploratory groups," which are intended to have as much creative freedom as possible. Like the product development units discussed last week, they are organized according to therapeutic area. In addition, the company has appointed a technical manager, also referred to as a "scout," for each therapeutic group in order to liaise with universities and other companies to acquire new technologies.