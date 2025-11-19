Bayer Buys $10M Stake In Myriad Genetics

Germany's Bayer has acquired a 10.7% stake in US biotechnology company Myriad Genetics for $10 million. Under the terms of a five-year agreement in the field of molecular genetics, Bayer will also contribute $25 million for research activities, make milestone payments which could reach as much as $36 million and pay license fees.
Although Bayer would gain exclusive development and marketing rights on products resulting from the collaboration, Myriad would retain worldwide rights to diagnostic processes, including genetic tests. A similar deal was signed by Myriad earlier this year with Ciba, but this was in the cardiovascular area.
