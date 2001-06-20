Bayer/Curagen identify 12 novel drug targets

Bayer and CuraGen have jointly selected 12 novel targets for drugscreening, with the intent of identifying new therapeutics for obesity and diabetes, following the US Federal Trade Commission approval of their $1.4 billion drug discovery and commercialization alliance (Marketletter March 5).

The targets are identified using CuraGen's proprietary database of over 5 million human expressed sequences. Bayer will utilize its small-molecule screening technologies to identify chemicals that may interact with the targets and potentially be developed into new treatments for the diseases.

CuraGen's director of drug discovery, Richard Shimkets, said that the collaboration allows the delivery of "drug targets that are highly refined and more relevant to disease than those identified through other, more random approaches to drug discovery." Currently, the world annual market for obesity and diabetes drugs is estimated to be $98 million.