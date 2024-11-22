Bayer Czech Rep And Slovakia Subsidiary

Bayer AG has set up its own subsidiary to operate in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The new company, Bayer sro, has its headquarters in Prague, the German parent notes.

Bayer sro represents virtually all of Bayer's business groups in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and employs a staff of more than 100. Managing directors of the company are Dietrich Steyer (Bayer) and Michael Wust (Agfa). In 1994, Bayer's combined sales in the two countries were about $59 million.