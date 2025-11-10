Bayer Develops Business Abroad

Bayer of Germany could be ready to start manufacturing tablets in Belarus, a company spokesperson has indicated. However, the reform of the health care system in the country is complicating the situation and this could delay the start of manufacturing operations, reports the Minsk Economic News.
The Bayer representative added that the reform process in Belarus is taking longer than the company anticipated, and that some of Bayer's optimism has gone, although he did indicate that market conditions will develop in Belarus. He noted that Bayer's pharmaceuticals are having to compete on the Belarussian market with cheaper pharmaceuticals from countries such as India, and that the low standard of living of many Belarussians is a negative factor as regards sales of Bayer products.
In order to compete, Bayer has informed doctors about the greater efficacy of its products compared with other pharmaceuticals. The spokesperson said that if a doctor is able to convince his patients that a Bayer antibiotic such as Ciprobay (ciprofloxacin) is more effective than a competing product then the patient will probably buy the Bayer product even though it might be more expensive.
