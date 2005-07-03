Bayer Diagnostics licenses ARMS from DxS and BTG

Bayer HealthCare Diagnostics, a member of Germany's Bayer Group, has entered into a license agreement with genotyping services company DxS and fellow UK-based intellectual property and technology commercialization firm BTG, covering the latter company's proprietary Amplification Refractory Mutation System technology for the ability to develop assays, including in the exciting area of pharmacogenomics. According to Bayer, diagnostics will be devised to enable health care workers to optimize delivery of care by better predicting an individual's genetic risk to disease, as well as their pharmacogenomic profile.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze