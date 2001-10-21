Bayer drops sales agency with Japan's Ono

Bayer Medical, a reagents-production subsidiary of the German Bayergroup, has terminated its agency agreement with Japan's Ono Pharmaceutical, effective end-March, 2002, leaving Sankyo as its sole distributor in that country, reports the Nikkei Weekly.
The newspaper notes that Bayer Medical earns some 7 billion yen ($57.9 million) of its 20 billion yen annual sales through Sankyo, compared with just under 3 billion yen from Ono.
