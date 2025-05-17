Bayer Extends Myriad Collaboration

Bayer Corp, the US affiliate of Germany's Bayer, has extended itsfive-year collaboration with Myriad Genetics for the discovery of asthma, osteoporosis and obesity genes by a further two years to September 2002.
The extension will add another $6.2 million in committed research payments to Myriad and up to an additional $6 million in milestone payments. The goal of the extension is to isolate and sequence linked disease genes and provide drug targets for Bayer's drug development program, according to Myriad.
