BAYER EYES US NAME?

Germany's Bayer, whose US assets were sequestered after World War I, is said to be eyeing the possibility of buying the Sterling business, which uses the Bayer trade name for aspirin in the USA, and which Eastman Kodak has said it wants to sell. Reporting this, Business Week also notes that Bayer is keen to expand its over-the-counter medicines business in the USA.
