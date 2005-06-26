Bayer grants license to cancer marker assays

Bayer HealthCare, Diagnostics Division, a member of the German Bayer group, says that it has granted a license to American Diagnostica relating to certain cancer marker assays.

Bayer has an exclusive worldwide license from the Danish research foundation, the Cancerforskningsfonden af 1989, to market and sell PAI-1 antibodies for diagnostic use under US Patent Nos 5,422,245 and 6,271,352, as well as European Patent No 229,126. These patents relate to monoclonal antibodies and their use in certain assays for an endothelial-type plasminogen activator inhibitor known as "ePAI" or "PAI-1." Measurement of this substance in blood is useful in the research of various cancers, including breast cancer.

AD has taken a non-exclusive worldwide license under the patents to manufacture, use, sell and offer to sell PAI-1 monoclonal antibodies and PAI-1 ELISAs for research purposes as well as for diagnostic or prognostic uses in non-tumor tissue extract assays.