Bayer Healthcare and Nuvelo start second Ph III trial of alfimeprase as PAO treatment

German drugmaker Bayer Healthcare and USA-based biopharmaceutical company Nuvelo say they have begun patient enrollment in a second Phase III clinical trial of the recombinant enzyme alfimeprase as a treatment for acute peripheral arterial occlusion. The trial, which is referred to as NAPA-3 (Novel Arterial Perfusion and Alfimeprase-3), was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement.

The compound, which was originally identified by US biotechnology firm Amgen, has been co-developed in collaboration with Nuevelo since 2002 (Marketletters passim). In 2004, Nuvelo acquired exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the product worldwide in exchange for the payment of development milestones and royalties, as stipulated in the 2002 deal. Earlier this year, Bayer Healthcare entered into an agreement with Nuvelo covering the drug's late-stage development and regulatory progress in return for the rights to commercialize it outside the USA (Marketletter January 16).

Second Phase III PAO study