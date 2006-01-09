Bayer Healthcare to market telmisartan in Europe

Leverkusen, Germany-based Bayer Healthcare, part of Bayer AG, says it has purchased the European business for Boehringer Ingelheim's blood pressure treatment telmisartan from GlaxoSmithKline. The drug, which is sold under the trade name Pritor and PritorPlus, earned the firm approximately 65.0 million euros ($78.6 million) in 2005. The deal allows BHC to market the product in Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Portugal and 22 smaller European markets. The companies agreed not to disclose financial terms.
