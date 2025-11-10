Bayer Highlights New Immuno Technology

Growing knowledge about the immune system now means that immune cells can be activated very specifically, for example to target virally-infected or cancer cells, according to Helga Rubsamen-Waigmann, head of the Institute of Virology at Bayer AG in Wuppertal, Germany.

Such advances open up the prospect of modifying immune responses in order to kill an infectious virus, Prof Rubsamen-Waigmann told those attending the 14th Bayer international press seminar, held in Prague, the Czech Republic, last month. Alongside this, other developments such as neutralizing antibody induction and giving cytokine treatment in combination with chemotherapy, are also likely to prove valuable, she said.

Then there is gene therapy, which offers the prospect of allowing the body itself to produce the effector molecule. In the case of HIV infection, Bayer is working on altering hematopoietic stem cells in order to make their progeny, of which the CD4 lymphocyte is the primary host for the virus, resistant to infection. Progress in this area is still preclinical, she noted.