Bayer Hispania reports sales in Brazil and Argentina

Bayer Hispania, which controls trading and investment for the German parent company in Argentina and Brazil, has reported that sales in the former reached 200.0 million euros ($256.7 million) and 300.0 million euros in the latter market. The Bayer group reported net profit of 52.0 million euros in Spain, of which 17.0 million euros came from the Argentine company. Sales in Spain reached 1.2 billion euros, an increase of 8%, while exports advanced 18% to 436.0 million euros.
