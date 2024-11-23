Bayer In Cost-Cutting Move With Workers

German chemical and drug company Bayer has reached a cost-saving dealwith its staff in an attempt to avoid large job losses before 2001.

Under the agreement, Bayer will invest 20 billion Deutschemarks ($11.6 billion) up to the end of 2002 in return for savings in bonus payments and other extra staff costs, which amount to 300 million marks. It is the first time Bayer has reached a deal with its workforce rather than establishing an industry-wide accord.