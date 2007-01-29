Friday 22 November 2024

Bayer in licensing deal with Japanese firms for imaging agents

29 January 2007

Berlin, Germany-headquartered Bayer Schering Pharma AG has signed a license and option agreement with the Japanese groups Taisho Pharmaceutical, Nihon Nohyaku and the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS) to develop novel imaging compounds for the detection of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's and other disorders also associated with neuroinflammation like multiple sclerosis.

"We are convinced that innovations in molecular imaging have the potential to fundamentally improve the diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders, particularly Alzheimer's disease. Bayer Schering Pharma is already pursuing the development of tracers targeting amyloid plaques, a hallmark of this disease. Imaging of neuroinflammation as another important pathology will excellently complement these activities," said Hans Maier, head of Business Unit Diagnostic Imaging at the German firm, noting: "this agreement underscores our commitment to Alzheimer's patients by developing innovative diagnostic methods for the early detection of the disease."

Taisho, Nihon Nohyaku and the NIRS jointly own patent rights for a compound class that may be applied for various non-invasive imaging technologies, such as positron emission tomography scanning. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer Schering Pharma receives worldwide exclusive rights to develop and market the respective products for use with PET scanning technology.

