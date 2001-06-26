Bayer issues 2nd qtr, 2001 profit warning

Germany's Bayer has confirmed investor fears by issuing a statementsaying it expects second-quarter and full-year 2001 profits to decline by an unspecified amount. After the statement was released, the firm's share price declined to an eight-month low during trading on June 27 to 42.86 euros.

Bayer said that second-quarter profits "are now likely to be well below the same period of 2000," adding that, "at the present time, it no longer appears possible" to achieve its aim of increasing earnings from last year. The firm claimed that this reassessment has been prompted mainly by a sharp drop in earnings from the hemophilia drug Kogenate (recombinant antihemophilic factor), "combined with the current weakness of the economy and muted prospects for the remainder of the year."

Kogenate production problems