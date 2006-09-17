Saturday 8 November 2025

Bayer/J&J and BI atrial fibrillation drugs "have blockbuster potential"

17 September 2006

Two new drugs "have the potential to become blockbusters during the next decade by fulfilling the extensive unmet need for safer and more convenient anticoagulents to prevent stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation," according to Decision Resources, a USA-based research and advisory firm. These are rivaroxaban, developed by German drugmaker Bayer and USA-based global health care giant Johnson & Johnson, and another German drug firm, Boehringer Ingelheim's dabigatran etexilate.

According to a Pharmacor report produced by Decision Resources, titled Atrial Fibrillation, the development of the two thrombin and factor Xa inhibitors will increase the proportion of anticoagulated atrial fibrillation patients from under 60% in 2005 to 75% in 2015 of the eight million estimated cases in the world's major pharmaceutical markets. The USA is also expected to double its volume of what is the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia of over the next 50 years.

The study also finds that the market for new antiarrhythmics designed to prevent recurrences of disease "will remain fairly static from 2005 to 2010." The most promising drugs in this prophylaxis area are reportedly French drug major Sanofi-Aventis's celivarone and Canada-Japan joint venture, Cardiome/Astellas's oral RSD-1235.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze