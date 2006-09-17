Bayer/J&J and BI atrial fibrillation drugs "have blockbuster potential"

Two new drugs "have the potential to become blockbusters during the next decade by fulfilling the extensive unmet need for safer and more convenient anticoagulents to prevent stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation," according to Decision Resources, a USA-based research and advisory firm. These are rivaroxaban, developed by German drugmaker Bayer and USA-based global health care giant Johnson & Johnson, and another German drug firm, Boehringer Ingelheim's dabigatran etexilate.

According to a Pharmacor report produced by Decision Resources, titled Atrial Fibrillation, the development of the two thrombin and factor Xa inhibitors will increase the proportion of anticoagulated atrial fibrillation patients from under 60% in 2005 to 75% in 2015 of the eight million estimated cases in the world's major pharmaceutical markets. The USA is also expected to double its volume of what is the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia of over the next 50 years.

The study also finds that the market for new antiarrhythmics designed to prevent recurrences of disease "will remain fairly static from 2005 to 2010." The most promising drugs in this prophylaxis area are reportedly French drug major Sanofi-Aventis's celivarone and Canada-Japan joint venture, Cardiome/Astellas's oral RSD-1235.